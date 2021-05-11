The phrases "Thank You" and "Much Appreciation" do not begin to match the gratitude that I feel in my heart as you helped me to complete my mission for the community-bring into the community factual information about this pandemic which is affecting ALL of us. So, to ALL MY FRIENDS, ALL MY SUPPORTERS, ALL MY SPONSORS; YOU are Outstanding and I salute each of YOU. The community health forum, "Overcoming Barriers and Myths of COVID-19 and Vaccines" on 1 May 2021 was a great success. Additionally, your giving was compassionate and powerful-You Told Your Story.
Thank You
Arlie Hampton
Lawton