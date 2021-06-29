Lawton, OK (73501)

Today

Showers and a few thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. High around 80F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.