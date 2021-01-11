I'm not “anti” ANY safe medical procedure of value!
We live in a market-driven society. So, as such, if any product causes damage, I believe it to be imperative that the manufacturer of the product be held legally responsible! But this has not been the case for the vaccine industry since the '80s.
They have demanded our government hold them harmless. I don’t know of another industry that enjoys such a massive profit with zero risk.
However, we also live in a free country! So, those individuals who want vaccines have every right to get them.
All I can say is if the vaccines were proven safe and effective, AND the industry were held financially responsible for the risk, that would go a long way towards convincing me of the safety and intention of their products
The Covid vaccines were given FDA emergency use authorization because they are experimental. Not FDA approval.
These vaccines do not block transmission. Only make mild symptoms milder. Are never before tried mRNA vaccines that change our DNA permanently. People have died in the testing. Many adverse reactions that have not been publicized.
Covid has 99.74% survival rate. The experimental vaccines have unknown number of risks with mild benefits.
Is it legal for our employers to coerce us by threatening dismissal if we do not take an experimental vaccine?
Nuremberg Code applies here:
Article 6, section 1:
Any preventive, diagnostic and therapeutic medical intervention is only to be carried out with the prior, free and informed consent of the person concerned, based on adequate information. The consent should, where appropriate, be expressed and may be withdrawn by the person concerned at any time and for any reason WITHOUT DISADVANTAGE or prejudice. (caps mine)
Article 6, section 3:
In no case should a collective community agreement or the consent of a community leader or other authority substitute for an individual’s informed consent.
Defendants in the Nuremberg trials were obeying the laws of Nazi Germany when they experimented on people without their consent. It did not excuse them that they were just following orders of authorities.
Phyllis Anderson
Lawton