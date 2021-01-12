The Lawton City Government has been demonstrating their ability to not meet the citizens’ aspiration for transparency. It has been forbidden in multiple venues and multiple occasions.
City has had discussions regarding COVID where they only engage professionals from a solitary perspective. Professionals of an alternative assessment and with possession of medical data have not been engaged, contacted, or requested. When the committee that was formed to handle the COVID-19 situation has conducted consultations it has been from a restricted cartel. Only from a solitary perspective has input been sought.
Elected representatives of the citizens, the Council, has not sought the input from citizens whom are directly impacted by their decisions. Community open forums only exhibit one portrayal of the data. The whole citizenry have been shut out of those discussions, only medical professionals are involved. Mayor has conducted press interviews regarding the new city code before the citizens have seen the proposed new code. Not engaging with the citizens has resulted in tyranny, and is a clear lack of transparency.
Management of the City of Lawton has developed city codes, has not sought citizen engagement, and has actually cut off citizen engagement at every turn. They have facilitated a lack of trust in the management by acting independent of the citizens, by developing code changes and only providing them to a privileged group. By developing a new city requirement and being selective of who receives the change is clear that transparency is not of any importance. Lack of transparent actions leads to lack of trust in their objectives and their activities.
The direct questions and data that have been submitted to either management or council have been disregarded and ignored. Request for agenda items to be placed on the council agenda have been flatly denied. Both management and council continue to allow a member to conduct business even though he is under investigation by at least three different government organizations and all investigations are related to his performance as councilmen for the City of Lawton.
The absence of transparency has battered the confidence in our local city government.
Paul Greene
Lawton