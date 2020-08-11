Having read the letters on the pros and cons of the electoral college, I rediscovered that the United States is a constitutional democratic republic. We have “a written constitution of basic rights that protect the minority from being completely unrepresented or abused by the majority.” We don’t use the popular vote (direct democracy) to elect our president because it is essentially “mob rule” and does not protect the minority. Our forefathers knew that for all people to have an equal say in our government they had to devise a way to include the less populated states, thus the electoral college.
I also discovered the voting maps of the 2016 presidential election and saw the overwhelming majority of the area of the country voted along conservative lines while the overwhelming majority of the largest cities voted along liberal lines. These large cities included Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Detroit, New York City, Miami and Seattle. The popular “mob rule” vote would have won because of the high liberal population in these cities.
It has been said that our candidates would seek the votes of every voter in every state if we used the popular vote. What chance would a conservative have of winning the popular vote in any of these large liberal cities when they entice non-citizens to live in their cities by giving them free healthcare, welfare, free education, etc. If given a chance to vote in our elections they would vote for the “hand that feeds them.” The highest concentration of crime is also located in the same big cities. I don’t want to be controlled by a majority of people from these high crime cities and states.
Do you want to become a socialist country? No thanks! CALL YOUR STATE REPRESENTATIVE NOW AND TELL THEM YOU DON’T WANT TO BE LIKE THESE CITIES AND TO VOTE AGAINST ANY POPULAR VOTE INITIATIVE. The United States of America is the greatest country on earth, offering freedom and opportunity to all. The electoral college has worked well for our country since its founding. Let’s not change it.
William Penn
Walters