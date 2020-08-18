Recently, Monday, Aug 3, I had total left knee replacement surgery performed at Kaiser's San Diego Zion Hospital. It was a basic "in and out" procedure.
On Saturday evening, Aug. 8, I was laying in bed with my leg elevated and channel surfing, when I settled on the Cowboy Channel, because they were going to feature, among others, portions of the Lawton, Ok, Rodeo. Considering that we have been entertained every day, for weeks, with the disruption and destruction of various cities throughout the country, this turned out to be a gift that remind me a lot of Lawton remains in this 80-year-old body.
The Cowboy Channel featured Lawton Rodeo's Opening Ceremony, which began with releasing a herd of 20 Texas Longhorns into the arena. They began with a prayer followed with singing of the Star Spangled Banner and posting of the Colors. The flag was carried by a pretty cowgirl on a well adorned horse slowly moving amongst the herd. The grandstands appeared to be close to full capacity. As the camera scanned the stands, every man, woman and child was standing with their hand and/or hat over their heart, a rare occurrence at other sporting events.
I would appreciate you passing these thoughts on to the Lawton Rangers. They did well. They did themselves, the City of Lawton, Fort Sill and the State of Oklahoma proud, It was a CLASS production which should be shared with the entire country. I would love to have a video copy.
Charly Jennings
LHS Class of ‘57
Poway, California