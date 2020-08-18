I recently played in the Lawton Athletic Foundation Gridiron Charity Golf tournament at the Lawton Country Club. I was so excited to see the support that the community gave to this great event. The turnout of players was awesome to witness. Forty-four teams totaling 176 participants joined in, along with many volunteers, enjoying the great food and fellowship. This reflected a wonderful sense of pride in our athletic teams in Lawton. Many participants were products of LPS who just wanted to “pay it forward”!
Over the years Lawton has excelled in ALL athletic arenas. Some great athletes have roots in our town. Lawton MacArthur, Lawton High and Lawton Eisenhower have made “Lawton Proud”. Events such as this fundraiser is a way of giving back. I am proud of our schools and our athletes who represent them. Thank you to every coach in this district who tirelessly work with our kids. Your impact can change a life forever. Good luck to our schools, teachers and student/athletes in the upcoming school year. Thank you so much for your service!
Respectfully,
Jim Madden
Former teacher/coach/counselor/principal
Editor's note: The golf tournament raised $30,000, which will be donated to the athletic programs at Lawton's three high schools.