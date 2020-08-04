To the Editor,
In the upcoming days before the 100 years since the 19th Amendment was ratified on Aug. 18, 1920, it is urgent that each person/citizen of age take action, get involved and make a difference before Election Day Nov. 3, 2020. Together, We Can Do It!
This year marks 100 years for The League of Women Voters (Feb. 14, 1920) as well. Whenever voters are forced to choose between their health and their right to VOTE, our democracy is weakened. Exercise Your Power. The right to VOTE was not given to everyone. There was fighting and vetting. Voting shares a moral obligation as well. Stand Up. Speak Out. it is time to United and be United. It is time to Do The Right Thing — Vote!
Be a voice for yourself and a voice for others. VOTE! You are empowered to stop this voter suppression tactic: MY VOTE will not count, why bother. I believe you know, if your VOTE did not matter, did not count, why are They trying so hard to keep you from VOTING. Everyone can do something — what will you do? Join us as we will continue fighting to make upcoming elections as Safe and Secure as possible.
ARE YOU READY TO VOTE? Will you help to defy the VOTING suppressive tactic related to your health. Start with requesting an Absentee Ballot from the Comanche County Election Board, 315 SW 5th Street, Room 206, Lawton, Oklahoma, 73501. Please call the Election Board at 580-353-1880. Once the ballot is received, complete it and mail. All directions will be shown. Treat VOTING as a priority. VOTERs are setting examples for our young people to gain and keep freedom and quality. Power. Justice. Freedom. VOTE.
Arlie Hampton
President, League of Women Voters of Lawton