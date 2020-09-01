Does “herd immunity” equate to “survival of the fittest?”
I have read many “viewpoints” on COVID-19 and masking. Views vary regarding what is right, helpful or unneeded/unnecessary. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion. But I particularly dislike the phrase being used: “herd immunity”. This is another way of saying “survival of the fittest”.
At one point in time people fought for the right to wear masks. Not for the same reason as now, but none the less, they were demanding their right to be able to wear a mask. The same holds true in both cases; there is nothing in the United States Constitution making face coverings (of any type) a right. There is nothing preventing the requirement to wear face masks.
I know that physically, not everyone is healthy enough to allow this practice. If you are not able to do so a simple statement from a certified doctor is all that is required to make you exempt. The statement does not have to state what your condition is, just that you have a valid reason to be exempt. This does not violate anyone their right to privacy because no personal information is revealed. Because most people’s reason for being exempt will not be visible, if asked, the exempt person needs to be able to show this letter/form. Remember, unlike the government, which is a public entity, businesses are private/citizen owned. They have the right to deny access if they comply with ADA. This requires they provide reasonable accommodations to those with disabilities. If they offer online shopping or curbside pick-up, that is a reasonable accommodation.
I believe every United States citizen has rights accorded to them by the Constitution. These rights should not be infringed upon. Denying anyone is right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness is a violation of the Constitution. But “herd immunity”/”survival of the fittest” is denying those that are not the “fittest” the right to LIFE. I may not like wearing a mask, but I do so because I care about my fellow humans. I want my rights protected so I will do my part to help protect theirs.
Kat Garrison
Lawton