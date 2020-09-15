Voting is one of our most important responsibilities as Americans, but it is a civic exercise in which far too few Oklahomans participate. Countdown, know your numbers:
25 days- Voter Registration deadline is 25 days prior to date of an election. For Nov. 3 Presidential election last day to register is Oct.9, 2020.
Most importantly, ALL must avoid the unnecessary barriers to voting. What are these barriers? Two main barriers can and often vary from (1). Reduction in the number of early voting days-days of advance access to the polls. Early voting in Lawton, Oklahoma/Oklahoma is Thursday, Oct. 1929 October 2020 8am CDT-Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 2:00pm CDT. (2). Community groups that help register voters in some states have been confronted with unnecessary regulations and restrictions. (3). Long lines at the polls as seen in some states.
Let this writing empower each and every one of us/you to action. Other than denial of one’s constitutional rights, when such barriers/voter suppression tactics are used, a much greater impact is noted in the fact that a president of the United States will be elected.
These officials will set and implement policies that impact our everyday life. Expect the ballot on Nov. 3, 2020 to have:
A US Senator for 6 year term, one or more county officers in most of 5 US Representatives Oklahoma’s 77 counties, a Corporation Commissioner, State Senators, and State Representatives.
Voters will also consider retention of three justices of the OK Supreme Court, two judges of the Court of Criminal Appeals and four judges of the Court of Civil Appeals, at least one State Question from the Governor-SQ 814, and perhaps SQ 805.
YES, THE VOTE, YOUR VOTE MUST BE PROTECTED. EDUCATE YOURSELF ON THE POSITION AND THE PERSON VIEING FOR THAT OFFICE. You cannot VOTE without PROPER REGISTRATION!!!!!
New voter registration deadline: Friday, October 9, 2020
Absentee Ballot Request Deadline: Tuesday, October 27, 2020 5:00pm CDT
Absentee Ballot Return Deadline: Tuesday, November 3, 2020
We can do this. Aspire to make a difference. VOTE. Keep hope alive.
Arlie Hampton, Lawton League of Women Voters, President