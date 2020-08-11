The COL have extended themselves beyond the margins of their governmental boundaries. The invasion into a personal medical choice is a violation of the highest order. I am not against wearing a mask. I will say that again. I AM NOT AGAINST WEARING A MASK.
Government is limited to only administer those items that have been given to them by the citizens. Nowhere in the constitution does it delineate that the government has authority into personal medical decisions. It is regrettable that because this current pandemic is of a temporary nature that it has become acceptable that the Council disregard their OATH. This community has been involved with citizens being forced to temporarily live here against their freedoms. Lawton has an excruciating history of hosting temporary violations of citizens, and it would appear our leaders have not learned from history. It was not right then, so why is it right now? Suspense of a citizen’s rights is never appropriate and must give people in leadership pause to reassess their actions. Council is exhibiting that it believes that temporary suspension of my rights is best, and history has constantly shown that to certainly not work.
The City continues to expand and escalate their actions on their overreach. Sending out the local PD into local business and into the community to complete compliance checks is traumatic to our individual citizens. This again brings up historical connections to another appalling government. During a recent discussion regarding art work that is incorporated in a local historic home a significant historical reality was discovered. The art work is not connected to a European regime, but it makes our community visually associated and should make us profoundly aware of that organization and their historical significance. The swastika that is artistically incorporated at the Mattie Beal House is not in any way connected to the former German government, but is does connect us. Using the police personnel to extract freedoms from citizens is very analogous to that former European government.
Council needs to immediately rescind this mandate. The rights of citizens needs to be returned immediately.
Paul Greene
Lawton