These certainly are unprecedented and pioneering times across the world. Some things often hit a little closer to home, especially when they affect how you can conduct your life in the city which you live. The request to rescind the latest mask-wearing ordinance is in regard to a local government’s appeared self-prescribed over reach during a formal state of emergency.
The General Powers of Municipalities provisions of state law, Title 11, does in fact grant authorities to charter municipalities within the state of Oklahoma. As stated in Tuesday’s article, Lawton City Council enacted it’s mask mandate according to these provisions, they even cited a brief segment of the Title to justify their use; however, they failed to include a crucial component of Title 11 OK Stat § 11-22-120 (2014)(A). The first positive case of SARS-CoV-2 was confirmed on March 6, 2020. Council’s approval and push for the current mandate requiring masks did not become city ordinance until approval on July 17, 2020 – roughly 19 weeks AFTER the introduction of a contagious disease into the municipality.
According to Lawton City Ordinance 20-12, City officials referenced specific sections of the Oklahoma Emergency Management Act of 2003, 63 O.S. 2001, Section 683.3(3) as their basis for approving and enforcing the mask mandate. My question to Mayor Booker, the Council, and the City Manager’s office is what particular “federal or state assistance has been requested to supplement state and local efforts and capabilities to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, or to lessen or avert threat of catastrophe in any part of the state [Lawton]”?
In a recently released letter to local businesses and community leaders, the Mayor and the City Manager urged and encouraged local businesses and community leaders to break federal law under the American’s with Disabilities Act. We are therefore requesting that the City Council and the City Manager’s office rescind Lawton City Ordinance NO. 20-12, 16-5-1-546, and any City PSA mandates related to the enforcement of mask-wearing in the City of Lawton, effective immediately. The citizens of Lawton have personal rights.
Chad Hernandez
Lawton