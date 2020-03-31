China has too much control
If there is anything we have learned from this pandemic, it is the fact that China has entirely too much control over critical needs for our national security.
We now all know that they control most of our pharmaceuticals and that they even have threatened to hold them back during this crisis. They have most of our other national security needs firmly in their grasp. Steel, aluminum, minerals , electronics, IT, and so on. They have acquired these in two basic ways. They have simply stolen a lot of our intellectual property, copied our patents , etc. ... Additionally many corporations have moved there for the cheaper labor and lax environmental restrictions. That has happened with the blessing and assistance of politicians on both sides of the aisle. I am sure the lobbyists for those companies facilitated that.
Additionally, China has been trading with the USA very unfairly and basically has been ripping us off for years. President Trump has been warning us about this for many years. He is on the record in numerous interviews long before he ever dreamed of running for president. He has tried and continues to try to change this danger to our national security.
Now that we ALL have been made totally aware of this insidious threat it is time to finally address it. Once we pass this pandemic ( which we definitely will) we must bring the vast majority of these critical industries back home. We don’t need to have the exclusive control over all of them but we need to have the ability to make any and all of these here in our country. As a result we must be willing to pay a little more for some items as we do not pay workers here a dollar a day, etc. ... Paying a little more for these things is well worth being able to save our country when the time comes. Lastly, Trump is making it easier and cheaper for companies to come home.
Randy Britton
Lawton