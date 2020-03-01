Former vice president in the Barak Obama Administration and a former U.S. Senator from Delaware.
On health care: Favors expanding Obamacare with a public insurance option to compete alongside private insurance and available for everyone. His plan would make the ACA’s premium subsidies more generous and accessible. The public option would take the place of Medicaid expansion in states that haven’t expanded. Would allow importations of prescription drugs.
On the economy: Biden wants a pro-growth, progressive tax code. He proposes raising the top income tax rate back to 39.6%, making those with annual incomes over $1 million pay 39.6% on capital gains instead of 20%, reducing tax expenditures that benefit investors or job creators and closing tax loopholes like stepped-up basis in order to to pay for programs like Social Security and Medicare.
On immigration: His plan focuses on fast-tracking citizenship for seasonal agricultural workers and undocumented immigrants living in the U.S. who pass background checks and are up-to-date on taxes.He also wants to increase refugee intake, give asylum eligibility to domestic violence survivors and those fleeing political persecution, and double the number of immigration judges and court staff to tackle the issue.