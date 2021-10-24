My brother-in-law asked me last week what I thought of a story he’d seen saying journalists should quit trying to tell both sides of the story, that it’s contributing to the divisiveness in the country because telling “both sides” allows the spread of misinformation, allowing alternate “facts” to cloud the narrative.
He was referencing a story he’d seen on a conservative national news channel, which referenced an opinion piece in the LA Times that said the media, in its effort to be balanced and tell both sides, was being too hard on President Biden. Now, the media was routinely criticized for being too hard on President Trump and I find it interesting that the sides have flipped.
Some people that believe the harsh coverage of the Trump administration was good journalism, now see similar coverage of Joe Biden’s missteps as over the top. Of course, many thought the criticism of the previous administration were over the top and think similar stories now are on the mark — or perhaps not critical enough.
So, is telling both sides a bad thing?
The article, titled “Why journalists are failing the public with ‘both-siderism’ in political coverage” was the focus of my brother-in-law’s query, wondering how I, as a journalist, thought that debate would “shape reporting moving forward.”
For me the debate isn’t about criticism of one party or another, it’s more about reporting facts. At a meeting with other editors and publishers this week, we talked a lot about our roles.
In my mind, there’s a difference between “truth” and “facts.” As one editor pointed out, you and I could see the exact same event from different angles and report on it differently. Both perspectives are technically factual, as our point of view may have illuminated or hidden certain aspects. What I saw from this corner could be just as true as what you saw from an opposite corner but, perhaps, with one or both missing critical bits of information, both factual yet not in agreement. Which is true? Both? Neither?
So, in the effort to present “both sides,” is it possible the story could be incomplete? Absolutely.
We saw that hard reality play out in Lawton recently as witnesses to a high profile incident had different stories. We reported both. Later, it was learned, one story lacked any supporting evidence to back the individual’s claim of “truth.” Was our reporting tainted by the misrepresentation of the facts? Probably so. So, why, my brother-in-law asks, would we not wait to report until all the facts had been verified?
The answer is simple. If we had waited, we’d have been accused of participation in a coverup. When an incident is widely known, and stories — true or otherwise — are flying across the internet, not reporting leads some to believe we’re hiding something, or in collusion with those that are. Ignoring a story until “everything is known” not only keeps the public in the dark, if there is something to hide it gives those individuals more time to obscure the scenario with misdirection and “alternative facts.”
We also try to not report “facts” which lack veracity or any information to support them. If you swear to me the moon is made of cheese, and I don’t report it, it doesn’t mean you’re being censored or I’m ignoring the “facts.” Facts must be backed up. Now, if you can demonstrate you’ve been to the moon and can show me a chunk of that cheese, I may have to pay more attention. I used to routinely get letters from a guy claiming to be the reincarnation of Jesus Christ. I never felt not running his letters was ignoring facts, no matter how deeply he believed it.
Whether it’s a political figure or a Hollywood icon, reporting baseless claims isn’t being balanced. Reporting baseless claims isn’t reporting both sides nor does it show balance. It’s just sloppy reporting when you give the same credibility to thoughtless ramblings against verifiable information.
Still, I’ll plead guilty to “both-siderism.” Reporting may evolve, may change as information comes to light and, if something was reported incorrectly, the diligent reporter tells that story as well: What was reported incorrectly and why. I still have faith that our readers, presented with both sides and credible facts, can determine where they feel the “truth” lies.
Anyone who changes a position due to who’s impacted, who’s in office, or which ox is gored is failing the public, not vice versa.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.