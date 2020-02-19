Over the last several weeks I have had several people tell me they are struggling with change, fearing the unknown, feeling frustrated and stuck. I know those feelings all too well. Being in such a place is isolating, scary and can truly diminish your self-worth and self-esteem. But even worse, staying in this place long enough can cause you to lose hope.
Hope is a very interesting topic. The study of hope and the effects of its presence or lack of presence has been studied for several years. The findings are astonishing, the work has led to a new genre of science, the science of hope. Hope. No one would have thought a 4-letter word, an emotion, could have such an impact on a person, but it does.
Perhaps the best way to understand the power of hope is to study the lack of hope. The absence of hope within a person can actually cause a person to believe there is no better alternative, nothing can be changed, this is life. Can you fathom being so downtrodden, so lacking in the hope of a better day, you accepted your bad situation? Living without hope stops creativity, kills empathy, destroys sympathy. Even worse, it could change who you are, could make you angry and lash out, it could make you hurt people.
On the flip side, having hope will instill the power of survival in you, it will make you want to thrive in whatever situation you find yourself, it will give you the power to find a way to make your situation better. As long as you can hold on to hope, your perspective will remain outward searching for ways to make your life and your situation better.
Once lost, hope can be restored. Through intensive therapy and working with professionals, a person with no hope can be taught to hope again. They can learn to want more, to expect better, to thrive in their situation. Thriving in a situation will lead you out, will help you grow and expand, it will lead you to your destiny.
Life has thrown me more than my fair share of curve balls. I have dodged several bullets, navigated my way out of more bad situations which were out of my control than most. I have paid for others’ mistakes, been blamed for the sins of others and been held accountable for things that happened before me. I could have become bitter, angry, jaded, but instead I held on to hope. I learned to embrace each new challenge, to see every situation as an opportunity to learn and grown, to make mistakes, to take chances to build a life. I learned to thrive wherever I was put because quite frankly, I am far too rebellious to ever let someone put out my fire.
I learned this hope, this tenacity for life from my parents. As a family, we faced a lot of challenges, an incredible amount of change and an immense amount of the unknown. I remember my mom telling me as a child to not let fear control me, to learn to trust and go with life. And I did. I learned to listen to what she said and not imagine the worst, to think positively and move forward. As an adult I have learned to imagine the worst and consequences, figure out how I could live with that scenario and then move forward. I trust the universe to not send me anything more than what I can handle. And to this point, I have yet to be let down.
Learning to face your fears is not easy. Learning to not be frozen by fear is difficult. Both are achievable. Finding ways to cope with change can be fun. Life is an adventure and should be lived as such.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton.