Senior Senator from Massachusetts. She was formerly a law school professor specializing in bankruptcy law.
On health care: Warren favors transitioning to “Medicare-for-all” by creating a public health insurance option that would be free to anyone under 18 and families making less than double the federal poverty line.
On the economy: Warren says she will implement at 7 percent surtax on profits for extremely large companies. She supports raising the federal minimum wage from $7.25 to $15. She supports a 2 percent levy on all families worth over $50 million. Through the wealth tax, she will fund student debt cancellation, universal childcare, universal pre-k, $800 billion in new federal funding for public schools, tuition-free college, $50 billion for historically black colleges and universities, $1 trillion for “Medicare-for-all” and tackle the opioid crisis
On immigration: Warren opposes a wall or fence. She is in favor of making illegal border crossings a civil offense instead of a criminal offense and she backs a pathway to citizenship for illegal immigrants.