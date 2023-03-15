Most Americans lost an hour Sunday to that odd ritual known as Daylight Saving Time. A relic of World War I, it was intended to conserve energy by tweaking daily routines to use less of it at night. What it mainly does today is create a minor inconvenience twice a year for sleep and planning — though some claim it also costs lives due to health and traffic issues.

Congress is again considering legislation to stop the changing of the clocks and make Daylight Saving Time permanent. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, has again filed it this year, titled The Sunshine Protection Act of 2023.

