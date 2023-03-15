Most Americans lost an hour Sunday to that odd ritual known as Daylight Saving Time. A relic of World War I, it was intended to conserve energy by tweaking daily routines to use less of it at night. What it mainly does today is create a minor inconvenience twice a year for sleep and planning — though some claim it also costs lives due to health and traffic issues.
Congress is again considering legislation to stop the changing of the clocks and make Daylight Saving Time permanent. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, has again filed it this year, titled The Sunshine Protection Act of 2023.
His lofty reasoning? “This ritual of changing time twice a year is stupid.”
That may be true, but others could argue that it’s also a relatively mild imposition to which society has become accustomed. We don’t have a strong opinion either way about whether to do away with time changes. What’s more concerning, we’d argue, is that states currently aren’t required to adhere to the biannual change that most states observe. While just two states (Arizona and Hawaii) have so far gone their own way to scuttle clock-changing altogether, numerous other states toy with the idea every year.
Last year, Illinois came close to making Daylight Saving Time permanent statewide, which provided the opportunity to ponder how complicated it would make life for metropolitan areas like St. Louis, which straddle state lines. People who work in one state and live in the other — a common situation here and in other state-border cities — would essentially spend half of each year living their lives under two different time systems, adjusting back and forth each time they commute to and from work.
Granted, that’s already the reality year-round for those who live along America’s three national time-zone borders, but it would afflict many more regional economies if the annually threatened trend of multiple states ditching time changes altogether ever takes flight. To the extent that some medical experts believe the current biannual change is disruptive to sleep patterns, taking days to readjust, imagine having to make such adjustments every day.
This is why the decision regarding time changes should be a national one, determined by federal law, rather than left to individual states. In today’s national economy, the potential for randomly fragmented time systems created at the whims of state legislatures is a recipe for, if not chaos, at least annoyance.
Rubio’s bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent would be one way to solve it. If that change is too radical for a nation that has grown used to this seasonal ritual, then stamping the current system into federal law, unalterable by the states, would also work. Either way, the decision should be made in Congress, not the statehouses. Federalism is useful in many arenas, but time isn’t one of them.