The mayor of Lawton has said it.
The regional director of Southwest Comanche County Health Department has said it.
The commanding general of Fort Sill has said it.
Local medical officials have said it.
The country’s top doctors
and medical officers have said it.
Comanche County commissioners have said it.
Countless doctors, nurses and EMTS have said it.
If you want to help the numbers go down, wear a mask.
If you want to see the city
and county’s economy recover,
wear a mask.
If you want to help small businesses survive, wear a mask.
If you want life to get back
to normal, wear a mask.
Wear a mask.