Two Southwest Oklahoma residents are doing their part to shine a light on our part of the state.
The first is Mike Brown, who was reappointed last week as Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army. Brown was first appointed to the position in November 2019. Brown joins a long line of Lawtonians who have served in the position of Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army, including the late Bill Burgess, Gib Gibson, Stephen F. Bentley and the late Bill Bentley.
While not a native Lawtonian, Brown moved to the city in 1985 to work for Char-Don Builders, a branch of his family’s construction business. He founded his company, CDBL, in 1991.
In addition to his construction business, he has served two terms on the Lawton City Council and has been a mentor for members of Leadership Lawton. He is a member of the FIRES Chapter of the Association of the U.S. Army and the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, where he serves on the Military Affairs committee. He functioned as construction manager for renovating Hanger 5 at the Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport for arriving and departing service members.
The other bright star in Southwest Oklahoma’s orbit is Brandie Combs.
Combs serves as regional director of the state health department’s District 5. She and has been one of the guiding hands in educating Southwest Oklahomans during the pandemic. Combs, along with Dr. Scott Michener, chief medical officer for Comanche County Memorial Hospital, spent countless hours educating and advising various community members on how to respond to the pandemic.
For her efforts, Combs was awarded the 2021 Distinguished Alumni at the College of Public Health from the University of Oklahoma earlier this year. Combs was recognized for achieving personal and professional success and in demonstrating “exemplary service to the community and the university.”
She also was recognized by the FIRES Chapter of the Association of the United States Army earlier this year for helping the community cope with COVID-19.
She was one of seven people inducted last month into the first Frontier Friends on Fort Sill. Frontier Friends is the name Fort Sill has chosen for its new community relations program. Inductees are those who “set themselves apart in their roles supporting our soldiers and families here at Fort Sill,” according to Fort Sill Commanding General Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper.
We need more stars such as Brown and Combs to shine the light on the good things good people in Southwest Oklahoma are accomplishing.
—David Stringer, The Lawton Consitution Publisher