Monday
Almor West Elementary –Gather at the Flag Pole, parade, guest speaker from the Wounded Warrior Project and a display from Fort Sill all to celebrate Veterans Day beginning at 10 a.m.
Edison Elementary – Edison students are putting together a bulletin board with pictures and short biographies of Veterans who are family members to honor and thank them for their service.
Central Middle – Students of the Week for November 2-6, for seventh grade are Haili Herrera and Finn Halloran.
Freedom Elementary – Veterans Day Parade, 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Lawton High – Art Club.
MacArthur High – Thanksgiving baskets due; Veterans Day flag raising ceremony, 7:15 a.m.; Student Council, 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday
LPS Indian Education Open Meeting and Tribal Consultation meeting at the Douglass Learning Center, 102 East Gore Blvd, 5:30 p.m.
Lawton High – Qdoba fundraiser, 5-9 p.m.
MacArthur High – Leadership Blood Drive in little gym all day, open to the public; Key Club, 2:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills Elementary – PTA fundraiser items delivered.
Wednesday
Veterans Day – NO school today.
Thursday
Lawton High – Gentlemen of LHS meeting, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur High – OCU virtual visit in library, 10:15 a.m.; Academic Team and Partner’s Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.
Friday
World Kindness Day!
Eisenhower High – Anime Club meets, 2:30 p.m.
Lawton High – Senior Kickball fundraiser at the LHS softball field, 2:30-5 p.m.
MacArthur High – UNT virtual visit in library, 8:15 a.m.; Drama Club, 2:30 p.m.
Saturday
Eisenhower High – EHS Drill Team competition, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
MacArthur High – MHS will host a Veterans Day Parade at the Lawton Fort Sill Veterans Center, 3:30-4:15 p.m.; Driver Education session.