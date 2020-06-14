I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
Schoolchildren in America have recited that pledge every morning for decades. It is still recited by some civic and governmental organizations before meetings. While it is “The Star-Spangled Banner” that we sing before sporting events, it is to the flag that we look as we sing.
As American’s we revere our flag because it stands for our liberty and freedom.
Since today is Flag Day, we need to stop and think about what the flag and the Pledge mean to us during these turbulent times as we grapple with racism and political partisanship, among other issues.
Do we still believe what the flag stands for? Do we still believe that we are one indivisible nation where justice is available for everyone?
Current events would seem to suggest otherwise. Lately our nation has been rocked by nightly protests, rioters and looters have lit our cities on fire, and our country is deeply divided politically.
But the flag symbolizes our right to hold those protests. The flag represents our right to disagree politically.
This is not the first time in our nation’s history that our pledge to indivisibility and justice for all has been tested.
During the Civil War, the very idea of a united nation was in doubt as state fought against state. Mass protests broke out during the 1960s as Americans took to the streets to protest our involvement in Vietnam and to challenge injustice and fight for civil rights. Many burned the flag as they objected to sending U.S. troops overseas. Americans have expressed their displeasure countless other times throughout our nation’s history by marching through the streets.
Yet the flag still flies. It still flies over a united country. It still flies over a free country.
The union did not dissolve after the Civil War. Americans put their political divisiveness behind them after the Vietnam War ended. History gives us hope that we who call ourselves Americans will weather this latest storm.
And the flag will still fly.