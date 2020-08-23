Have you done it yet? If not, you need to do it soon — fill out your 2020 Census survey that is.
Invitations to fill out the census online went out in the first quarter of the year. Those who did not fill out the survey online were then mailed a paper form to fill out. There have also been stories and ads in this newspaper reminding residents. Those who still have not turned in their paper form may get a personal visit from a census taker in the next few weeks.
What with the pandemic and all going on, we know filling out the census may not have been a top priority. Maybe you forgot to log into your computer and fill it out (it only takes a few minutes) or maybe the paper form got thrown away. But there is still time to be counted.
According to numbers from the U.S. Census, response rates from Southwest Oklahoma are pretty dismal. The national average of those who have responded is 64.2 percent; the average for Oklahoma is 58.7 percent.
No counties in our neck of the woods come close to the national average and most fall well below the state average.
Why be counted, you say?
Do you like to drive on nice, smooth roads? Do you want your children to attend new schools? Or maybe you or someone you know receives assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP. Perhaps a loved one receives health care through Medicaid or perhaps your grandchild attends Head Start.
All of those programs, and about 100 more, receive federal funding based on population.
If you don’t like decisions that are made in Washington, D.C., then fill out your census. Representation in Congress is determined by the population of the states. If Oklahoma loses enough population in the 2020 Census, we could lose a representative. Unlikely, but it is possible. So if you want Oklahoma’s voice to be heard at the national level, fill out your census.
So if you aren’t counted, then Oklahoma, and Lawton, will likely receive less federal funds. Funds that should go to our state and our community will go elsewhere, to places where residents took the time to fill out their census questionnaires.
In order to encourage more residents to fill out their census, the City of Lawton and other agencies, will hold Lawton Census Week Aug. 30 through Sept. 5.
Community census stations will be set up at various sites around Lawton where census workers will be on hand to help you fill out your form. A Census Celebration is set for Sept. 5 at Owens Multipurpose Center to wrap up the event.
So please, just take a few minutes and be counted. Do it for our students and teachers, do it for your grandparents and grandchildren, do it for your neighbors, and do it for yourself.