OK, we’ll admit, this one’s personal.
In the midst of massive COVID pandemic disruption, U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick (D-AZ) and U. S. Rep. Dan Newhouse (R–WA) brought forth a bi-partisan proposal to offer tax relief to small businesses, residents and local newspapers and other media that meet the requirements. The program is not a check, but rather a tax credit for each to work together in support of keeping local journalism sustainable during the damaging business environment.
The program is highly targeted, offers broad benefits, and expires in five years.
The Local Journalism Sustainability Act is designed to offer tax credits for subscribers of The Constitution (or any other qualifying newspaper) of up to $250 per year. This would allow a subscriber to earn a tax credit for subscription price to a local newspaper like The Constitution. The idea is to help individuals continue their access to local journalism during a time of economic difficulty.
The act also offers small businesses, those with less than 1,000 employees, a tax credit to cover up to $5,000 of advertising costs in the first year and $2,500 in the following four years. This will allow small businesses to drive customers while investing into qualified local journalism.
And finally, the act will offer a payroll credit of up to $5,000 the first year and $2,500 in the subsequent years to employ and adequately compensate local journalists.
All elements of the act sunset after five years. Relief is given in the form of tax credits, not direct funding.
Local journalism is an important element of American society — and one we feel contributes to a better nation through the sharing of opinions, facts, and inviting civil conversations.
The Local Journalism Sustainability Act will help local small businesses, consumers of news, and smaller local community newspapers much like the newspaper in your hands today.
The Constitution has recorded the history of Southwest Oklahoma since 1901 — longer than statehood itself. We’ve always worked to provide our citizens and community a newspaper they could proudly call their own. This is our time-honored call and mission.
We are a small business and privately held. No fancy towers in New York City. No, our modest world headquarter sits right downtown. And our employees are as local as they get. You see us at the local grocery stores, farmer’s markets and places of worship.
If you’re reading this, you likely already understand the importance of a local newspaper. But in case your neighbor needs some convincing, how about this?
•A study by the Nieman Foundation reported that local newspapers generate 60 percent of the news in a community, despite representing only 25 percent of the news outlets.
•Where communities have lost newspapers, government payrolls swell, as much as a million dollars within a year of the paper closing
•Taxpayers pay more in taxes — about $85 per person
•Democracy takes a hit as voter participation falls off
•Governments pay more to borrow money
These aren’t anecdotal stories. The conclusions are from legitimate research in the last few years as “news deserts” have begun to develop across the country.
Our hope is your support — the action of reaching out to your Congressional representatives — will allow us to continue to serve and play a role in our community for years to come.
Please reach out to U. S. Representatives Tom Cole (or Frank Lucas if you happen to be in his district) and encourage his support of the Local Journalism Sustainability Act.