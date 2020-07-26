Aah. Sports are back and life is good again. Or if not good, at least looking a little more normal.
Major League Baseball started last week. NBA players will take to the courts again this week. Race cars are once again zooming around tracks. High school football will start next month followed by college and then the pros the first of September.
This is just a small part of how life is supposed to be.
It has been a long, dry spell since professional sports came to an abrupt halt in March when professional players began being diagnosed with COVID-19. Since then various sporting commissions have struggled with how to get players back on courts and fields. Sports junkies have been impatiently waiting for their fix.
The NBA decided on a bubble format where all the players are kept in a controlled environment in Florida in hopes of containing the spread of the virus. Major League Baseball players are playing in front of empty stands, as are professional golfers. Some race tracks are allowing a limited number of fans.
The wait is over, at least for racing, golf, baseball and basketball fans. If you enjoy football, then you have to wait about five more weeks before high school games are scheduled to start. The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association indicated last week that fall sports will start on time. That is certainly good news for athletes and fans alike.
Now whether fans are allowed at high school stadiums is still to be determined. According to the OSSAA , each school district will make its own plans. Area schools are still working on their plans. We believe each school district will keep the safety of fans and players uppermost. No one wants a team to be infected with coronavirus in the middle of the season.
We are glad to see sports, at any level, return. We as a nation desperately need a diversion from the direction our lives have taken in the past few months.
Locally, the Lawton Rangers Rodeo will provide the first diversion. The annual rodeo is still set to be held Aug. 5-8 at the LO Arena south of Lawton. As a matter of fact, this year’s rodeo promises to be the best in a long time. Because other rodeos were canceled this spring, more entrants are expected at Lawton — 700 at the last count. That means the competition should be of quality level.
Yes, life is definitely improving.