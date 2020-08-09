Remember when “endless summer” was something that conjured images of peaceful relaxation and notions of peaceful joy? Now as school administrators and parents ponder what the end of summer looks like, we’re also facing another challenge as a nation: That summer excursion? We gotta pay for that somehow.
Like most Americans who put that summer vacation on the credit card and pay it out later, the nation will soon have to figure out how to pay for the rising costs of the pandemic.
Washington debates the amount of the additional unemployment compensation and the duration, but few people ask how much this is going to cost. And the tab keeps rising.
And we aren’t talking just a few billion dollars. From mid-March to late June, borrowing by the U.S. Treasury rose almost $3 trillion dollars. As of July, the U.S. debt stood at $26.52 trillion. Future generations will be picking up the tab for the coronavirus relief.
The $1,200 stimulus checks many Americans got were needed and well-deserved by most. And while the “extra” $600 per week of unemployment sounds generous, in this part of the world, we believe we may be creating a disincentive for people to come back to work. If you live in Dallas, or LA or Chicago, that money may have been crucial to survival. But in Oklahoma, that works out to $15 an hour … over and above the unemployment those let go were already getting.
Now, we’re not going to get into a debate here about how a minimum wage job isn’t a “livable” wage. It’s not. But if you had a job making $12.50 an hour, got laid off, and are now making $15 an hour PLUS your unemployment, how big of a hurry are you to return to work? And if employees don’t return, how much will that slow the economic recovery if business can’t find individuals to fill the open positions?
Add that to the overall cost. We’ve seen everything from $19 billion per WEEK to a total figure of $268 billion from different sources. (Those figures, as best we can tell, do not include the PPP loans that were provided to businesses, helping them stay solvent and keeping people employed.) And now Washington wrangles about extensions.
We’ve all seen stories of mega-companies that got the PPP loans that you probably believe didn’t deserve them. We’ve also heard tell of significant numbers of fraudulent unemployment claims because scammers figure the state can’t possibly investigate all of them. Between March 1 and July 5, 64,000 fraudulent claims were being investigated, according to a story in the Tulsa World. That same story told of one Tulsa retailer who had employed less than 10 people, but had to respond to 2,600 fraudulent claims. And, almost everyone probably knows someone who’s making more on unemployment than they were when they were working.
Now if you’re a fan of the President, you may have believed that this entire thing would “disappear” by now. Those on the other side simply argue that we need to help everyone who’s been impacted until we finally get a handle on these things. But either way, precious few are talking about how we’re going to pay for all this. Our national debt, once a point of serious discussion, has become just another fact of life. It’s so big that we can’t even envision paying it off, much less reversing the staggering growth trend.
By our reckoning, Americans still need help. But that help needs to be more than the blank check currently being offered.
Congress needs to figure out a way to get help to people who really need the assistance. Sending $1,200 checks to every American is not the best use of federal dollars. We would rather see the aid go to those who truly lost their jobs because those jobs no longer exist than go to workers who are still employed.
No one was prepared for this. And that’s not an indictment on the current administration or anyone who was scrambling to address the financial crisis COVID-19 in the early days. But before we blindly extend these benefits, someone needs to ask how and when we’re going to pay for them.
This “endless summer” hasn’t been a vacation for anyone. But one day, the bill is still going to come due. And that’s something that needs to be talked about.