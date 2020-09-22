Two important events are happening that we believe are critical to area residents.
The first is that today is National Voter Registration Day. National Voter Registration Day, which is observed on the fourth Tuesday of September, was first observed in 2012. The observance is endorsed by several organizations, including the National Association of State Election Directors, the U.S. Election Assistance Commission and the National Association of Election Officials.
Voting is a right accorded to every American. Voting is how we determine who will represent us and our views at the local, state and national level. Far too few of us exercise that right (though we know from national data that newspaper readers have a far better track record).
Potential voters must be U.S. citizens, a resident of Oklahoma and at least 18 years of age. That’s it. There’s not a long list of qualifications you must meet in order to register.
And registering is easy. New voters can fill out a voter registration application online using the OK Voter Portal Wizard” on the Oklahoma Election Board website at https://www.ok.gov/elections/Voter_Info/Register_to_Vote/. You must then print, sign and submit the application to your local County Election Board. Registration forms also are available at all County Election Boards, post offices, tag agencies and libraries.
The Comanche County Election Board is located in Room 206 of the Comanche County Courthouse, 315 SW 5th Street. If you live in another county and are unsure of where your election board is located, go to the State Election Board website for a list.
Or, if you live in Lawton, a free event, Rock the Vote, will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Patterson Community Center, No. 4 NE Arlington. At the event, you may verify your registration, register to vote, or learn how to submit an absentee ballot.
The other event coming up is the deadline to register for the U.S. Census. Sept. 30 is the last day to register where you were living on April 1, 2020. Registering for the census is just as easy as registering to vote. You can do so online at https://my2020census.gov/. It takes about 7 minutes to fill out the form.
If you don’t have access to a computer, then you can still register for the census at Saturday’s Rock the Vote event at the Patterson Center.
Why register for the census you say? Because federal funds are tied to state population. The more people who live in Southwest Oklahoma, the more federal dollars we will receive.
What do those federal dollars fund? Well, about 100 different programs. Among them are roads and bridges, school lunches, Medicaid and Medicare, and Head Start, to name just a few. You may not use those programs, but your neighbors may, and we all have to drive on Oklahoma’s roads and cross bridges. Federal dollars go toward building new bridges and roads and maintaining them.
Our state’s representation in Washington, D.C., also is determined by our population. If you want to have a greater say in policy matters, then you need to register for the census.
If you want to have a say in the direction our country is headed, then you need to do two things this week: Register to vote and register for the census. Generally speaking, we know most of our readers vote — and probably filled out the census. However, once you’ve done your part, it’s in your best interest to help your neighbors do so as well.