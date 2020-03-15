Today’s “editorial” is not typical. Generally, editorials are the point of view of the newspaper, not a particular writer or author. But today, we’re choosing to share a personal message, because everything that’s going on is certainly “personal.”
I’ve been working at newspapers for the better part of 40 years, most of them in Oklahoma. Times like we’re experiencing today reinforce two things for me. First, times of great unrest are when folks in our industry do their best work. It’s grinding, to be sure. Adrenaline-filled days, brief respites and wondering which new crisis to address first has been our “normal” this week.
There is a lot of unknown about the coronavirus. At The Constitution, what we strive to provide readers is trusted, credible and relevant information. We want to add facts and context to this historic chapter in history. Far too many news reports use “could”, “might” and “may” as part of their reporting. If a credible source uses those terms, we’ll tell you and attribute it to them, but you won’t see our reporters speculating on a worst case scenario, thereby ramping up panic.
We want to gather the most complete and balanced information and provide some context you can use. Sometimes information from different sources won’t agree. That’s fine. We’ll give you as many reliable resources as we can, and promise it won’t just be information we agree with or that fits someone’s particular agenda. That’s not how this newspaper operates.
I vividly recall a church sermon not long after 9-11. The celebrant said in times of crisis, he always tried to ask himself two questions that helped guide his actions: 1) “What does this mean?”; and 2) “How am I going to respond to it?” Those two conditions have guided many transitions in my life since. And, what the staff of The Constitution wants to provide you, is information so you can answer those two questions. Your answer may be different than that of your neighbor, and that’s OK. But you have to have quality information to make the best decisions.
Our readers are our neighbors. We watch out for one another. Whether it’s storms, oppressive heat, bitter cold, or in this case, a threat to community health, we know Oklahomans have proven their ability to rise above again and again.
The Constitution is committed to serving you and your family during this challenging time. And the fact that you’re a reader of ours means more to us than you can know. Your support helps us pay for what we believe is the most critical aspect of journalism left in today’s world, the community newspaper. We want to imbue our reporting with professionalism, balance and courtesy. Our staff is committed to nothing short of fully delivering on this promise.
David R. Stringer
Publisher, The Lawton Constitution