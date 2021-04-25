There appears to be an escalating trend in this nation — and locally as well — of citizens choosing to believe only the facts that support their narrative. Activists will demand information, accepting it if it meshes with their viewpoint, and dismissing, or even attacking the presenter, if it didn’t.
It’s noteworthy that public faith in government — as well as the media — which presents most of these situations to the public are at historic lows. But the rampant distrust of any “official” source of information just cannot be sustained in our viewpoint.
As an example, one frequent commenter on The Constitution’s social media began years ago railing against city hall. That person advocated for change and supported “new blood” on the council. At least two of those persons were elected. Many official city positions have also turned over. However, the same person still routinely lambasts the council. So, in their view, while there was new blood, the crooks remain.
Then there are many who would not, could not and still do not accept the results of the presidential election. Challenges were filed, cases heard and dismissed. The appeals process played out as it should. But when the ruling by judges, or even statements by former allies of the advocates, didn’t align with the challengers, all results were deemed invalid and those allies were then turncoats.
Last week, we heard President Biden expressing hope for the “right” verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial as it went to deliberation. California Rep. Maxine Waters also expressed what should happen if the decision did not match what she and her associates believed it should be. She said people should stay on the streets, get more active and get confrontational. But that was if the verdict wasn’t as she believed it should be. Both should have been respectful enough of the judicial branch to let judge and jury, after listening to the evidence (something none of the critics likely had access to), make determinations as prescribed by the law.
We’ve also seen civil rights activists demand the release of investigations or video footage, but when it doesn’t match what they believe to be “right”, then it has to be that the investigation was biased and the video footage was altered.
In both election and civil rights cases, protesters advocate for “justice.” However, you quickly find out that it’s only justice if the right outcome is achieved, “right” being one that matches their perspective.
The judge in the Chauvin case was outspoken in his criticism of Waters, but it also applies to advocates on both sides, nationally and locally.
“I think if they want to give their opinions, they should do so in a respectful and in a manner that is consistent with their oath to the Constitution, to respect a coequal branch of government,” Judge Peter Cahill said. “Their failure to do so, I think, is abhorrent.”
You either believe in the system and allow it to play out, or you don’t. We’re frequently confronted with outcomes with which we don’t agree. But we accept it as the outcome of the process. It’s not perfect, but it’s the best we have to date.
For protesters to do less, they become practitioners of that which they deplore: Predetermining the results before all the facts are presented. It’s wrong if the police or prosecutors do it, and it’s just as wrong when the public does it.
You can’t cherry-pick justice.