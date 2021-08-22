There are seminal events in our lifetimes and COVID has certainly been one, though it may be years before we understand the true impact.
September 11 may have been the last truly life-changing event. Nearly 20 years later, we know that travel — particularly air travel — has been forever changed even though there are experts who now believe things like taking your shoes off as you pass through security is completely unnecessary. And many organizations now routinely ask for your Social Security number in the name of public safety, when the reality is more likely you just enhanced the possibility of identity theft. But that’s a discussion for another time.
Still, we’re struck by several changes and wonder how permanent they’ll be. A report last week said at least one home improvement store was reporting a decline in sales. Since we’re all no longer quarantined and working from home, you might expect that category of business to return to pre-pandemic levels. On the other hand, since we’re driving more than we were a year ago, the demand for fuel is up and, guess what, so are prices.
One other change that surprised us though was that people now spend more money on Amazon than they do at Wal-Mart. As reported in the New York Times last week, Amazon’s customers spent more than $610 billion in the year that ended in June, according to estimates. That would make Amazon the world’s largest retail seller outside China. That’s “a milestone in the shift from brick-and-mortar to online shopping that has changed how people buy everything from Teddy Grahams to teddy bears.”
“Propelled in part by surging demand during the pandemic, people spent more than $610 billion on Amazon over the 12 months ending in June, according to Wall Street estimates compiled by the financial research firm FactSet. Walmart on Tuesday posted sales of $566 billion for the 12 months ending in July,” the Times reported.
There has always been a segment of the population that has opposed vaccines. But that group seems larger than before. Or, is it just the COVID vaccine?
Another news item reported an increase in in-store shopping and we’re glad to hear that. Sure, ordering online and having that package dropped at your door is convenient, but it does little to support local businesses and those they employ.
We reported this week that local teachers were gifted with hundreds of dollars of school supplies after attending a virtual workshop, and some non-profits have reported they’ve been just as successful raising donations without the expense of huge banquets that were previously the norm. And, while that’s great for the organization, the venues that hosted the events and provided the catering don’t necessarily see that as a good thing.
We heard one story last week of a business in which a customer refused patronage because the staff were wearing masks. The customer wasn’t asked to mask, but because the business required it of the staff, the customer refused to support that business.
We don’t see vaccine passports becoming a “thing”, and we’re anxious for the day when “To mask or not to mask” is no longer the question.
This entire thing has made us all just a little punchy, and it’ll be good to get back to normal — even if we don’t quite know what that looks like yet.