The proximity of two recent events got us to thinking about how far society has fallen — or at least the basest instincts of society.
This past weekend, Owen Canfield, the last remaining editorial writer at the Daily Oklahoman announced he had resigned. One factor he noted was a reader’s email on inauguration day. In his departure column this weekend, he explained “On the day of Joe Biden’s swearing-in, a reader emailed to complain about a story that morning in The Oklahoman — printed ahead of the inauguration, mind you — that referred to President-elect Biden and ‘President Trump.’ The writer’s message: It’s President Biden, you piece of s---!”
Ignore, for a moment that the story item complained about was factually true at the point the story was written, the page was designed, the paper was printed and delivered. Let’s assume, for the sake of argument, the writer wasn’t a jerk, and he or she didn’t read it until arriving home from work, and the presidency had transitioned, as it always does, at noon, Jan. 20.
But how is it that this has become the norm, that this is how we respond to people we don’t know, that we disagree with politically? We saw the trend first begin with email, when we found people “flaming” us in an email, saying things we knew they’d never say to anyone’s face. Social media has made it worse and, worse yet, they now will say those things to your face.
Likewise, one Constitution reporter was recently threatened when he covered a local event. The attendees didn’t like that he was taking photos. Generally speaking, if you’re conducting an event in public, it’s assumed you want to draw attention to your action. And, if you’re standing on a street corner, in full view of the public and passersby, most people, including the media, will assume you’re not worried about protecting your privacy.
But, in this case, a reporter, standing a more than respectful distance away, gathering information about a newsworthy public event, had to become distracted from the task at hand, because their personal safety had now become a concern.
This is not a right or left issue. It’s not liberal or conservative. It’s simple human decency.
And, when folks complain about “the media”, we have to remind ourselves that they’re more likely talking about the opinion of one or more of the talking heads that masquerades as news on one of the cable TV news channels.
Most journalists are just good people trying to do a difficult job. We don’t have annual contracts worth hundreds of thousands of dollars annually. Our kids go to school with your kids, and one of us probably lives not too far from where you live.
On social media last week, a comment online criticized a story we published — clearly labeled as “Commentary” — that it “seems like a biased article.” Well, yeah. It was a movie review. We’re not aware of a movie review ever being published or broadcast that wasn’t the opinion of the commenter. Some folks, it seems, just want to be offended, even when there’s no offense. “If you’re offending me, I then hold a position of superiority and you are obligated to provide some sort of compensation for offending me.” Nope.
But, is this where we’ve landed?
Back to Mr. Canfield, as he summed it up nicely.
“We have reached a place where respectful disagreement is rare. It has become easier to scream that someone with an opposing view is the enemy or an idiot or a bigot or a choose-your-derisive-adjective than it is to engage in constructive dialogue. The intolerance and shaming and cancel culture are corrosive, and tiresome.”