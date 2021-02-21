What really constitutes a disaster?
Last week Gov. Kevin Stitt asked that Oklahoma be certified as a disaster due to the week’s winter weather. While conditions were certainly rough, we’re not sure it was technically a “disaster.”
But that’s not the point.
Gov. Stitt and his peers around the country make those requests so cities and counties can get reimbursed for abnormal expenses arising from significant occurrences. Sure, Gov. Stitt might have said the disaster wasn’t that significant, but you can bet other governors will make those calls. And there’s no doubt some thinking that, “Well, if they get money, we should get some, too.”
And some requests do get denied. A study published by the Pew Charitable Trust in 2013 reported more than 85 percent of gubernatorial disaster requests were approved from 1991 to 2011. One denied request, according to that review, was the result of a storm that dumped 15 inches of rain on a community. Troublesome, certainly, but a disaster? Governors can even make a preemptive request for “imminent” emergencies (think approaching hurricane) that haven’t even happened yet.
Our whole point is the feds need to look at what qualifies as a disaster. With the federal deficit continuing to skyrocket, added to by the Biden administration’s push for another $1.9 trillion in COVID relief, we can help but think one of these days the chickens will come home to roost.
The U.S. simply can’t continue the deficit spending track it’s been on.
We support the COVID relief, but also have some concerns that it may be more than we need. Washington’s “one size fits all” mentality was an issue raised with Sen. James Lankford when he dropped in for a visit last fall. We also asked him if anyone was talking about how we’re going to pay for all this. “There are a few of us,” he said.
In this case, we think the GOP is right, that the current bill is too large and is littered with items that have nothing to do with COVID relief. But the bigger issue is spending itself.
Back to disasters.
It may be time to reassess what’s truly a disaster and what’s not. Our neighbors to the south in Texas certainly had it worse than we did with millions without power for days at a time. Some news reports indicate a portion of that was possibly self-inflicted by wanting to isolate themselves as a standalone power grid. We agree that might warrant some relief, but in terms of reassessing their power situation, that should be a state problem, not a federal one.
We fully support federal help in case of true disasters. But have we reached the point that every windstorm, hailstorm, snowstorm, small flood or unusual rain occurrence constitutes a “disaster” and therefore federal relief. Remember when Americans expressed a certain amount of pride weathering these types of events on their own? Bowing their necks and doing what was necessary to overcome?
But not everything is a disaster. As Americans come to grips with the idea that we have bills that won’t be paid for generations to come, it may be time to look at just what qualifies for disaster relief.
One “unity” platform both parties should support is we cannot continue this level of deficit spending.