With the advent of the Fourth of July, it seems as if we have regained our freedom.
Gone, for the most part, are the masks and other restrictions we have lived with for the past year. And last Saturday’s Freedom Festival in Elmer Thomas Park ushered in mass celebrations once again. The Freedom Fest was the first citywide festival that has been held in Lawton since — well, it has been so long we can’t remember the last citywide festival.
Some smaller venues started holding events earlier this year. The Farmers Market reopened this spring and has held some events, such as Kids Day. The market also will sponsor its annual Tomato Festival July 10.
And other events are on the calendar.
Just this week we have:
Bella Voce and Cantus Concert on Thursday at Cameron University, Rockin’ the Park music festival Friday through Sunday at Medicine Park, Third of July celebration in Elgin on Saturday, Old Fashioned Independence Day Celebration on Saturday in Marlow, Fort Sill’s Salute to the Union Ceremony on Sunday at Fort Sill and Heroes of America Fireworks Show on Sunday at Apache Casino Hotel.
And the annual Firecracker golf tournament returns this week to the Lawton Country Club. We are sure the competition will be stiff since golfers have had a year to practice.
You don’t have to look far if you are looking for something to do on this long weekend. You can celebrate the Fourth of July all weekend at one event or another. During the coming days, you will find more information about the Fourth of July events on the pages of The Lawton Constitution.
Not only are local events planned, Lawton will play host to some national events as well.
On the calendar are:
Western Swing Society of the Southwest on July 8-10 at the Comanche County Fairgrounds, the Corvette Kickoff Classic on July 9-11 at Apache Casino Hotel, Summer Sizzler 2021 Tennis Tournament starting July 10, the 68th annual Comanche Homecoming Powwow on July 16-18 in Walters and a bass tournament at LETRA on July 17.
We will be sure to let you know more about those events as well.
It’s great to welcome back some returning events to Lawton, or in the case of the tennis tournament, those coming for the first time. We are sure those participants will find Lawton as welcoming and friendly as ever.
While most people have ditched their masks, we respect those who still wear them, especially when in crowds where social distancing is not possible. We encourage all Southwest Oklahomans to enjoy the active festival scene responsibly. That means continuing to social distance and wear masks when appropriate.
But freedom never tasted better. Let freedom ring.