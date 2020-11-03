It’s Election Day in this oddest of years in recent memory. Our guess is that everyone is excited, anxious and ready.
Republicans are anticipating another upset by President Trump, currently running behind in many polls and expecting that he’ll pull off a similar surprise to the one he engineered in 2016.
Democrats are looking for the “blue wave” that will reverse some of the gains made by Republicans in Congress and the White House, and will claim a victory as a mandate of the people.
Independents, Libertarians, Green Party members and everyone else are picking sides, but also hoping to show that there are more than two choices and looking to make their voices heard above the din of the two major parties.
Everyone else? Well, many are just wanting it to be over. Hoping for an end to the nastiness, back-biting and divisiveness that have come to dominate politics. It’s been that way at the national level for some time now, but seems to be infecting local races more and more. Ultimately, we hope most fervently for this last outcome. We’re not sure whether that makes us unreasonably optimistic or just naive, but we’ll just leave that there.
But, from our vantage point on Southwest 3rd Street, the most encouraging sign is the voter turnout. Across the nation states are setting records for absentee and in-person absentee voting.
Consider this: Michael McDonald, a professor who runs the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida, said over 95 million of us had voted as of Monday. There were another 30 million absentee ballots that had been sent out, but were unreturned as yet. Early voting in Texas and Hawaii had already surpassed the totals for 2016, and that’s before traditional voting begins today.
Now some of that may be because a lot of people are concerned about COVID and long lines at the polls, and therefore opted for absentee as their best choice. The stories of lines, voters checking to make sure their mailed ballots were received, etc., all point to a level of engagement we haven’t seen in a while, and that’s encouraging.
It’s estimated that nearly 136 million ballots were cast for president in 2016, according to the Federal Elections Commission, the most in history. And nearly 70 percent of that total have already been cast this year. That’s encouraging.
For too long, many Americans have abdicated their voting responsibility due to laziness, complacency or feeling that their “vote didn’t matter.”
We’re hoping we’ve reversed that trend.
If you’ve already voted, good for you! If you haven’t, today’s the day. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Elsewhere in today’s paper you can find a list of polling sites. Please go vote.