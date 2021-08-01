Ten reports of gunfire.
One person fatally shot.
Six other people hit by gunfire.
That’s the startling summary of violence involving weapons during the seven months Lavish Lounge, 1015 SW Park, has been open. And that’s just the police reports involving weapons. The police have been called to the food establishment several other times in the past this year for other incidents such as loud noise and people yelling.
The lounge had been open barely two weeks before police responded to a call at the business. That call in the early morning hours of Jan. 17, 2021, resulted in a Lawton police officer killing a young man celebrating his 24th birthday at the venue when the man, who had a weapon, allegedly discharged it in the parking lot, and ran from police.
Since then, police have been called a dozen times to the lounge on various reports of violence.
A small sampling of the calls:
•3:04 a.m. March 13, 2021:
Report of a female being kidnapped at the business. Gunshots were heard from two vehicles leaving the scene.
•4:07 a.m. March 14, 2021:
Several people reported in the parking lot yelling and throwing things. One shot was heard from the parking lot.
•3:20 a.m. March 27, 2021:
Multiple calls of gunfire were reported coming from the lounge. One person was shot in the back and a vehicle was struck twice by gunfire.
•2:23 a.m. April 3, 2021:
Report of multiple shots fired. The lounge owner told police nothing happened except a minor scuffle. Twenty-two minutes later police were called to a local hospital after two gunshot victims showed up for treatment.
•3:30 a.m. April 3, 2021:
A third shooting victim arrived at the hospital.
A vehicle was found in connection to the April 3 events that had multiple bullet holes in its hood, front panel and windshield areas.
The Lavish Lounge is not a bar or club but is classified as a food establishment. As a food establishment it cannot serve alcohol, but patrons can bring their own beverages. Also, it can be open 24 hours a day, much like any other restaurant in Lawton.
Unlike most other restaurants in Lawton, the Lavish Lounge seems to be a magnet for violence.
It’s past time for the violence to end.
And it appears city officials are about to do something about it. The Constitution received documents late Friday afternoon showing the City has given notice to the owner that it proposes to revoke its food establishment permit. A hearing has been set for Wednesday.
We are glad city officials have recognized the need to take action before more shootings take more lives at this establishment.