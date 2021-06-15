An incident happened last week which we feel the need to explain to our readers.
Rumors were going around the community that a Lawton City Council member and a City of Lawton department head were under investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
You did not see that story on our pages nor on our website nor on our Facebook page although other media outlets reported the story. The Constitution did not report that story because we could not independently verify the rumors.
So we wanted our readers to know why we didn’t report the story.
First, we don’t report “rumors” as fact. We will investigate the rumor, which we did in this case, but we will not pass off rumors as facts. The old rule of journalism is that unverified stories must be verified by three sources before we print the story. We still think that’s a good rule.
Second, we don’t use the word “officials” to identify a source without telling you who those officials are. We might use the word “officials” in the first paragraph of the story for brevity’s sake, but further down in the story we will give you the names and titles of those officials. You deserve to know where the information comes from.
In some instances, such as when several agencies cooperate in drug busts, they deserve recognition for their actions. In other instances, you need to know who our sources are so you can judge their authenticity for yourself.
We believe in doing due diligence on our stories. In the case last week, we contacted the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation not once but several times for comment. They could not confirm they had opened such a case. We also contacted the two individuals who were reportedly being investigated. Neither of them knew anything about an investigation. We also sought comment from the state Attorney’s General office and the City of Lawton.
The City of Lawton released a statement late Friday evening denying that OSBI was conducting an investigation. That was the first, and only, official word we received from any entity regarding the investigation. We posted a story on our website and Facebook page as soon as we were given the statement. We were the only media outlet to do so Friday night.
Lastly, we admit our mistakes. If we get something wrong in a story, we correct the story online and run a correction in the next edition of The Constitution. We are only human and sometimes we make mistakes, just as many of you do, but thousands of people see our errors. So, we correct them and set the record straight.
You see, we believe transparency is important. If we expect elected officials and community leaders to be transparent in their dealings with us, we will hold ourselves to the same standards.
We will keep investigating the “rumors” made last week and when we have the “facts” we will share them with our readers. But not until we have the facts.