Elected officials at city hall seem to have a problem with transparency. They preach it but they don’t practice it.
This became apparent at the height of the coronavirus pandemic last spring when a task force was formed to respond to the health emergency. The task force was composed of the mayor, mayor pro tem, deputy city manager and members of the emergency services such as police and fire personnel. The task force met every week, but members of the media were not invited, though they asked to attend. The reason given was that it was a “staff meeting” and not a public meeting.
Even members of the council complained they were not informed about these “staff” decisions and so, even within the elected arm of city government, actions can be more opaque than transparent.
The issue of transparency has raised its head again with the recent investigation into a harassment complaint filed against City Councilman Ward 6 Sean Fortenbaugh.
The complaint was listed on two city council agendas, Sept. 25 and Oct. 13, without Fortenbaugh’s name being made public. The harassment complaint was discussed in executive session during both of those meetings, with Fortenbaugh present during those discussions. Fortenbaugh’s name was finally made public on the agenda for the Oct. 27 meeting.
The council conducted an investigation, in which Fortenbaugh participated. The council voted 8-0 Tuesday afternoon not to discipline Fortenbaugh on the grounds that no evidence was found to support the charge. In effect, Fortenbaugh voted not to discipline himself.
This matter raises several questions. Why was Fortenbaugh’s name withheld from two agendas? Why did he participate in his own investigation and why was he allowed to vote on whether or not to discipline himself?
Mr. Fortenbaugh is a public official. His constituents have the right to know if the person they have elected to represent them is being investigated. The council, including Fortenbaugh, found that he did nothing wrong. And that’s good for his constituents. However, even if the council had found that Fortenbaugh was guilty of the charge, there is no provision in city code to discipline council persons. The worst that could have been done is that the council could have voted to censure him.
The City has a Standard of Communication Policy and Social Media Policy that governs behavior and standards for public servants. It seems to us that city council persons are public servants; they serve at the pleasure of the voters. Maybe the Council needs a policy governing its behavior also.
The Fortenbaugh investigation is just one more example of city officials talking about transparency out of one side of their mouths and doing the opposite.