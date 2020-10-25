Tuesday is an important day in our state. That is the last day to request an absentee ballot for the Nov. 3 General Election.
Requesting a ballot is easy and you don’t have to have a reason to do so. If you have access to a computer, just go to https://www.ok.gov/elections/Voter_Info/Absentee_Voting/ and click on the apply for an absentee ballots online link. Then click on the https://okvoterportal.okelections.us/ link. Simply fill in the information, (name, date of birth and choose which election you would like to receive a ballot for) and the ballot will be mailed to you.
Once the ballot arrives, mark your choices using blue or black ink. Those marked with Sharpies will not be counted. Read the instructions on how to mail the ballot back, paying attention to the COVID-19 Supplemental Instructions. Since Gov. Kevin Stitt has declared a COVID-19 state of emergency in the State of Oklahoma, absentee ballots do not have to be notarized.
Simply attach a copy of a valid ID (a copy of your driver’s license, voter registration card or military ID) and mail the ballot back to the county election board. The ballot must be received by the county election board by 7 p.m. on Election Day to be counted. The United States Postal Service recommends that you mail your ballot back one week before Election Day, so don’t delay if you want to vote absentee. And don’t forget to attach a first-class stamp.
You also may hand deliver your marked ballot to the Election Board in your county. If you choose this mode of delivery, the Election Board must receive the ballots no later than the end of the business day on the day before the election, or in this case, Nov. 2. If you are not sure where your Election Board is located, there’s a list on the Oklahoma Election Board website.
For those who want to vote in-person but may not be able to do so on Election Day, in-person absentee voting will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at county Election Boards across the state.
In addition to voting for U.S. President, other important issues are on the ballot in Oklahoma. Two towns in Southwest Oklahoma, Cyril and Mountain View, have propositions on the ballot. Several counties will elect county officials. Here in Comanche County, we will be voting on sheriff. Several state House and Senate seats are open this year. If you need more information on county and state candidates, we have put together profiles for you. Those may be found on Page 3D in today’s newspaper.
State voters also will be asked to decide two state questions — State Question 805 and State Question 814. A story explaining SQ 805 is on page 8B of today’s newspaper and a story on SQ 814 is on Page 7B. We have provided an On the Ballot so you can mark it and take it into the voting booth with you. It is on Page 7B.
We don’t care how you vote or when you vote, we just encourage everyone to vote.