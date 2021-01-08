Leaders of both political parties need to stop fanning the flames of the current political situation.
Calls from top Democrats in Congress seeking to pressure Vice President Pence and the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment and pressure Trump to step aside or threatening to impeach Trump again will only make the political climate worse.
After Wednesday’s violence in our nation’s Capitol, we need to let the situation cool off, not ramp up rhetoric that could possibly lead to more civil disobedience.
Wednesday’s actions were reprehensible; that is not how Americans act. We solve our disputes through well-thought out debate arguments, not by storming the Capitol and lobbing tear gas at police officers. And not by invading the offices of Congressmen and women. These actions are more typical of, as former Republican President George W. Bush said, “how elections are disputed in banana republic — not our democratic republic.”
Yet both political parties are to blame for what transpired Wednesday. Both parties seem more interested in putting party above country. And both play the same game.
For example, when former President Obama sought to fill a seat on the United States Supreme Court nine months before the election in 2016, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked the confirmation by claiming there was not enough time and that the next president should fill the seat.
When confronted with almost the same situation when former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg died just six weeks before the November 2020 election, McConnell found that was plenty of time to push a nomination through.
And Democrats are just as guilty. They opposed the Electoral College tallies in 2017 after Trump won the election in 2016. Should anyone be surprised when Republicans did the same thing this time?
One bright spot in Wednesday’s maelstrom was Oklahoma Sen. Jim Inhofe, who announced his refusal to support any objection to the Electoral College tally. Such action is an example of putting country over party. Inhofe acknowledged that he was disappointed with the outcome of the election, but said it was his duty to uphold the Constitution and his oath as a U.S. senator.
Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford, who originally agreed to a plan calling for the creation of a commission to study voting irregularities, dropped his opposition after the Capitol was breached by Trump supporters.
We have no objection to a commission looking into voter fraud; if there was indeed fraud, then the American people need to know and we need to fix our election system. Those who claim they have evidence of voter fraud should testify under oath before Congress. If they lie to Congress, they should be charged with perjury.
However, such a commission has no authority to hold up the Jan. 20 inauguration. The U.S. Constitution makes no provision for extending a presidency past Jan. 20. Nor should an exception be made now. Attempting to do so would only add to the division in our country.
The other bright spot Wednesday was that Congress reconvened as soon as it was safe to do so after the Capitol was cleared. Continuing the session sent an important message to the protesters that they could not disrupt the business of government.
We only wish more would have followed Inhofe’s example. If they had, maybe Wednesday’s protest would not have turned violent.
It’s time for all Americans — and especially our elected officials — to tamp down the political rhetoric and do what is best for our nation.