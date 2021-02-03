Lawton residents will go to the polls Tuesday to decide the fate of a new hotel/motel tax. In-person voting will be held Thursday and Friday at Comanche County Courthouse.
The hotel-motel tax, created more than 30 years ago, is a fee charged on the rental of rooms in Lawton. The good news is that Lawtonians are not charged the tax; only visitors pay the fee.
Three things have changed about the tax: the amount charged will increase from 5.5 percent to 7 percent; the tax will apply to rentals by companies such as Airbnb and VRBO; and the length of the tax will go from five years to 10 years.
The current tax expires April 30. If voters approve the new tax, it will continue uninterrupted, otherwise it will expire May 1.
In past years, the 5.5 percent tax has generated about $1.2 million annually. Under a funding formula set by the City Council, 70 percent of the tax revenues had been allocated to the chamber of commerce and Lawton Economic Development Corporation (that percentage was reduced to 60 percent this fiscal year). The remainder was allocated to three other areas: 14 percent (18 percent this year) to tourism, 11 percent (15 percent this year) to the city’s economic development fund, and 5 percent (7 percent this year) to the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority.
Although Lawton residents don’t pay the tax, some of the programs and events we enjoy are funded by the tax. If you have ever enjoyed a play at Lawton Community Theatre or attended a performance of the Lawton Philharmonic or enjoyed the exhibits at the Museum of the Great Plains, then you have enjoyed the benefit of the tax. If you drove through the Christmas lights display in Elmer Thomas Park last year, then you enjoyed the benefits of the tax. Likewise, if you saw the fireworks display in Elmer Thomas Park in 2019, you benefited from revenue raised from the tax.
Funds from the tax also are used in other ways to benefit life in Lawton. More than $100,000 of the revenue is earmarked for tourism. Those dollars are then used to bring events to Lawton such as sporting events and national conventions. People who participate in those events also add to Lawton’s economy by buying gasoline, eating in restaurants and shopping in stores. All of that in turns generates more sales tax for the City of Lawton.
Tourism events bring in people who pay the tax, which generates more revenue to bring more events and attractions to Lawton.
A portion of the tax, about $360,000, supports the efforts of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce and Lawton Economic Development Corporation to bring new businesses and industries to Lawton. Another $90,000 goes to the City of Lawton’s Economic Development Fund.
So if you want to eat at new restaurants, shop at new stores or have more employment opportunities, then you should vote to approve the tax.