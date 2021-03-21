We found it ironic that two stories on the failure of local and state officials to be transparent were reported last week during Sunshine Week.
Sunshine Week is an annual observance of the efforts of the media to shine a spotlight on our work as journalists. As pointed out in our editorial last week, Sunshine Week is when we take the opportunity to remind our readers about the importance of open government.
The first, and closest to home, dealt with a possible violation of the state’s Open Meeting Act by members of the Duncan City Council. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was called to investigate a complaint against three members of the council who were accused of holding a “meeting” after a regular council meeting. Apparently the three members were discussing when to have a special meeting.
Discussing when to have a meeting is not the issue. The regular council meeting adjourned and three of the five members were talking about city business. Whenever a quorum of a public body meets, be that two of three county commissioners or three out of five school board members, that is considered a meeting of the body and notice of the meeting and an agenda of the items to be discussed must be posted 48 hours before members get together. Even just meeting at the coffee shop, if any government business is discussed for 30 seconds, is illegal.
For the sake of argument, we will assume that after the regular meeting was a convenient time for the three to discuss when to hold the special meeting. If proven, doing so violated the law. The Stephens County District Attorney will decide whether to file charges.
The Open Meeting Act was put into place to prohibit public bodies from meeting without the public’s knowledge of the meeting or knowing what is to be discussed at the meeting.
If in doubt, always err on the side of caution and post meetings.
The second story that drew our attention was one about lack of public input on state bills from the state Legislature.
According to an Oklahoma Watch story, the public is rarely given an opportunity to speak about bills under consideration by the Legislature. Oklahoma does not require public comment on bills coming before the Legislature or before legislative committees.
Talk about lack of transparency. Not affording the public the ability to speak on bills assures that legislators may only hear one side of an issue — the side promoting the legislation — before casting their votes.
We understand that allowing the public to speak on every bill, such as whether chicken fried steak or ribeye steak should be the state meal, would slow the legislative process. But legislators need to hear from all sides on important issues.
The Oklahoma Watch story pointed out that an advocate of a particular bill was allowed to speak to the committee, but opponents of the bill were not. And some bills were pushed forward in a matter of just a few minutes. Such practices are not in the best interests of Oklahomans. Legislators need to hear all sides of an issue before passing legislation.
That’s where the “watchdog” role of the media comes in. Both of those stories were printed in The Lawton Constitution last week, just another way we attempt to live up to our role of looking out for the public’s best interest.