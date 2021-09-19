Last week at the end of the City Council meeting, Mayor Stan Booker read an apology for incorrect information he made public months earlier. No context was given at the meeting for his apology.
Since then City Hall has been quiet about the specifics of the incident.
When Booker was first elected mayor in 2018, he promised to bring transparency to city government. Now would be a good time to live up to that promise.
We have several questions surrounding his “misunderstanding.”
What, exactly, did the mayor say that was incorrect? Who told him the information? Did he verify the information before he repeated it to members of the media? Why was an investigation necessary? As soon as the mayor knew he had given out wrong information, why didn’t he issue a clarification?
We also have questions about the timing of events. The mayor made the misstatements in early June and the first time the council discussed the investigation was at its July 13 meeting, where it took no action. The investigation was on the council agenda at least four other times, with the last two scheduled for special meetings on Aug. 31 and Sept. 13. Both meetings were canceled, at least once due to lack of a quorum.
The filing period for the mayor’s seat was held Aug. 2-4, yet no mention was made that an investigation involving the mayor was underway. We firmly believe in the concept that a person is innocent until proven guilty, but this investigation involved a public official who was up for re-election.
City council members discussed the investigation in executive session on more than one occasion. The mayor and the two people that were the subject of the“misinformation”regularly attend executive sessions. Were all three in executive session when the investigation was discussed? If so, that seems peculiar to us. But no one is saying who was in the room when the incident was discussed.
We also question the timing of the mayor’s apology. The apology was made on the afternoon of election day, when most people had either already voted or were at work and didn’t know about the apology. We don’t know if it would have made any difference in the outcome of the election, but voters might have liked to know that the mayor was under investigation before going to the polls. Especially since the investigation was reported to be involving a “conflict of interest.” But officials haven’t said what that conflict was, nor how it was “resolved” according to Councilman Hampton’s motion.
We expect better from our public officials. We understand that people make mistakes, as the mayor did when he provided incorrect information about other city officials. But we also expect people to correct their mistakes in a timely fashion. That didn’t seem to happen in this incident.
When an investigation and resolution leaves the public with more questions than answers, claims of transparency become more than a little cloudy. The voters deserved better.