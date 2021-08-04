We’re glad to see the Parks and Recreation Commission and members of the skateboarding community are at least talking about the problems at the skateboard park in McMahon Park.
The skateboard venue became an issue earlier this year when skaters painted a mural there to honor a fellow skater who died. Citing its graffiti ordinance, the City of Lawton painted over the mural. A second mural, in memory of another fallen skater, has been allowed to remain, though not without controversy. A mural of Isaiah Whiteshield is painted on the end of a half-pipe ramp while markings from other friends have been removed.
The skaters view the murals as artwork and as tributes to fellow skaters. The City views the murals as unauthorized, citing city ordinances outlawing such markings.
We see both sides of the issue.
The skaters need an outlet for their feelings for two young people who took their own lives, and the City can’t allow people to leave markings on city property.
At least commission members and the skaters are now talking about a solution.
But the problems at the skateboard park go beyond the murals.
Skaters pointed out they have no access to drinking fountains and restrooms at McMahon Park. Located on Southwest 38th Street, the facility was originally created as a softball/baseball field. The skate park was added in 2002. Before the park was built, skaters used the area around the Lawton Public Library and the railings at Wayne Gilley City Hall to practice their sport. City officials and some members of the public had a problem with those venues, so the skateboard park was created.
It appears as if the skateboard park has been well used by skaters, but not well maintained. In addition to lack of water fountains and restrooms not being open, skaters say the ramps and pipes used for skating are not being maintained and a lack of shade are ongoing issues. When skaters provided their own cooler for water, the cooler disappeared.
Members of the Parks and Rec Commission and some skateboarders have opened a dialogue about the problems. We hope those talks continue and the commission follows through on its plans to upgrade and maintain the park.
But talk is cheap.
It’s time for the City of Lawton to keep its long-time promise to skateboarders and build them a second park. In 2017, the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority announced plans to locate a second skateboard park in Elmer Thomas Park. A site, north of the Museum of the Great Plains, was even identified. The Enhancement Trust Authority also hired Spohn Ranch Skateboard Designers and Builders to draw up conceptual designs for a new park. Those plans were presented to skateboarders in July 2018. Fundraising efforts were begun to raise the estimated $400,000 to build the park. And that’s where matters have stayed for the past three years.
The conceptual design plans are available and so is the money. The 2019 Capital Improvements Program contains about $8 million for recreation. The City needs to follow through on its announced plans and use some of those funds to build a second skateboard park in Elmer Thomas Park.
Then, perhaps they can find a way to navigate the thorny issue of “unauthorized” artwork.