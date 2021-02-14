In the social media/texting lexicon, “SMH” stands for “Shaking My Head.” Our thoughts on a couple of items in this week’s impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump leaves us “SMH”.
Let’s start with the Republicans’ argument that the impeachment is unconstitutional, only because Mr. Trump no longer holds the office.
You can find those who agree and disagree on that point, but if the Republican position is valid, our view is this proceeding has poked a huge hole in the U.S. Constitution that needs to be plugged. Saying someone can’t be impeached simply because they no longer hold the office then leads to the question, “Does a defeated official get what amounts to a free pass” for their final days in office?
Part of it doesn’t hold water since it was then-president of the Senate Mitch McConnell who opted to delay the proceedings until after the election. A situation like that means as long as a president has a sympathetic cohort in the Senate, he or she could take all sorts of questionable actions with no threat of repercussion.
Now, former President Trump is being charged with inciting an insurrection. In the most serious of circumstances, sedition is a criminal act and an elected official wouldn’t really get off scot free, but what about for less serious infractions? Sen. James Lankford is one of those who says the impeachment is unconstitutional because Mr. Trump no longer holds the office.
If true, we have to ask if there needs to be an amendment proposed to deal with criminal behavior in the waning days of any elected official. Or, at least explain to the public how you would deal with such actions by someone who no longer has anything to lose.
On the other side, the Democrats played ad infinitum the clips of then-President Trump telling supporters “You have to fight like hell” for the cause.
That backfired mightily on Friday when Mr. Trump’s defense attorneys played dozens of clips where Democrats encouraged supporters to “fight”, or “fight like hell”. Other clips included Hollywood elite talk about assassinating the president or blowing up the White House. Other officials talk about punching “Trump in the face”, advocating unrest, uprisings, advocating intimidation, and to “get in the face” of the opposition. Those were just a sampling we took note of.
This is not new. Both sides will willingly chastise the other for the exact same behavior they exhibited when it suits them. When it no longer suits them, the cry and uproar from the east end of the Capitol mall is resounding.
And none of it is OK. If the Democrats want to criticize former President Trump — or anyone on the right, about inciteful language, they need to clean up their own house.
There’s a stench of disingenuousness emanating from 20515 reeks all the way to 73501. And it feels like there’s precious little we can do about it. Meanwhile, we’ll just “SMH”.