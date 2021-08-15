School boards of education in Oklahoma began reacting last week to Senate Bill 658, which prohibits school boards from implementing mask mandates.
The revolt began Wednesday with Edmond Santa Fe South Superintendent Chris Brewster announcing that all students and staff will be required to wear masks. The superintendent of Oklahoma City Public Schools followed suit Thursday.
As of Friday morning, students and staff in Lawton Public Schools were not required to wear masks.
Superintendents who have made the decision to impose mask mandates cite rising COVID numbers, especially among school-age children. Oklahoma City’s superintendent pointed to a rise from four people with COVID to 119 in just the first three days of classes.
A spokesperson for Comanche County Memorial Hospital told The Constitution on Thursday that the hospital has seen a rise in COVID patients from two a week ago to 27 last week. Some of those are pediatric patients, she said. At least 80 percent of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, the spokesperson said.
Numerous health professionals have called for more residents to be vaccinated in light of the Delta variant, which is hitting the younger population, including school-age children, especially hard.
But school districts can’t wait for more students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated. Classes are resuming all across the state, and our students and school staff must be protected now. Since SB 658 prohibits school boards from imposing mask mandates, we encourage school superintendents to make decisions that are best for their students.
Districts not seeing a surge in COVID cases may not need a mask mandate. However, those areas where cases are rampant need to do what is best to protect students and staff members.
SB 658 has taken that control out of their hands.
While we do not encourage school districts to violate the law, we do encourage them to lobby the governor and their state legislators to repeal SB 658. Local school boards and superintendents need to have the authority to make decisions they deem best for their districts.
Let’s not play political football with our students and staff. Wearing masks should not be a political decision, but one made on the basis of safety.