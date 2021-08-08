Students across Southwest Oklahoma who return to classrooms this week may see fewer restrictions than when they left for summer break.
Last year several school districts, including Lawton Public Schools, required students, faculty and staff to wear masks. Students ate meals in their classrooms rather than in cafeterias and social distancing was recommended. Many districts offered classes virtually.
All these measures were an effort to keep COVID-19 from being transmitted. The measures LPS and other area districts took seem to have been successful since most avoided any severe outbreaks of the virus.
Now it’s time for the fall semester to start, and most of those restrictions have been lifted, just as we are seeing a resurgence in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant.
Last year school boards could make decisions they thought were best for their districts in order to combat the spread of the virus. This year their hands will be tied due to action Gov. Kevin Stitt took in May. That’s when he signed legislation forbidding school districts from enacting mask mandates. This year districts may strongly recommend that students, faculty and staff wear masks, but they cannot mandate masks.
That’s one less tool in their arsenal to combat a highly contagious strain of the virus that seems to be hitting the younger population the hardest. Most of those contracting the virus now are in the age group where they have to have parental permission to receive the vaccine or are too young to be vaccinated.
Stitt’s anti-mask mandate concerns us for several reasons. Already, Comanche County has seen a spike in COVID cases. Numbers released Wednesday show that Comanche County reported 434 cases of COVID, up from the 176 reported on July 20. Numbers are not as high in other counties, but they are concerning. National and local health officials have voiced concerns about school resuming and virus cases spiking.
We also think that individual school districts should decide these matters for themselves. A county not seeing a surge in COVID could decide that masks are not necessary. But a district in a county experiencing a surge should have the authority to take measures they think are best for their students and staff, including requiring everyone to mask up. But Stitt has taken that option off the table. And, if we recall, that was the governor’s position at the beginning of this mess in early 2020 — that decisions like this should be made locally.
Cameron University officials have said that while they cannot mandate masks, CU faculty and staff will model the behavior they expect students and others to take. That includes wearing masks. President John McArthur said he will not leave his office without wearing a mask, and he expects others to follow his example.
Last week, House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, and several members of the House Democratic Caucus called for a special session to repeal Senate Bill 658, which prevents local school districts from implementing a mask policy.
We think this is a smart move. We urge Lawton’s delegation to join the Democrats in calling for the repeal of SB 658. This would allow individual school districts to make the choice that is best for them.