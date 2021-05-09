A recent U.S. Supreme Court decision leaves Southwest Oklahoma families in limbo and may cause them to re-live painful memories.
On Thursday, a convicted murderer from Stephens County had his case overturned simply because he is Native American. Miles Sterling Bench was convicted in 2015 murder of Braylee Henry, 16, three years before, and sentenced to death. His conviction and sentence were upheld by the Court of Criminal Appeals in 2018, but that conviction and sentence were recently overturned due to McGirt v. Oklahoma.
In essence, the McGirt ruling applies to the Five Civilized Tribes in the eastern part of the state and says because the federal government never disestablished those reservations, members of those tribes convicted of crimes must be prosecuted by federal authorities and not state officials. Because Bench is a member of the Choctaw tribe, his conviction has been overturned.
Bench has not been set free, but faces a lesser federal charge of kidnapping resulting in the death of a minor child. Because Native American tribes never consented to allow the death penalty for their people or lands, Bench cannot be put to death for Henry’s murder. Bench is still in state custody pending a ruling by the State Court of Appeals.
Now Braylee’s parents, Billy Henry and Renee Henson, will re-live the nightmare of their daughter’s murder and Bench’s subsequent trial. To have to live through such tragedy once is bad enough, but asking parents to endure the horror a second time is unconscionable. Authorities sought the death penalty in the murder case and now that may not be a possibility under the new charges.
The Bench case is not the only one which has been overturned due to the McGirt ruling. To date, about a dozen cases in Comanche County have been affected and more are being filed.
The ruling also affects the future prosecution of cases involving Native Americans. According to Stephens County District Attorney Jason Hicks, 20 percent of his area is composed of people with enough Native American blood to affect 1,000 cases he theoretically can’t prosecute.
The McGirt decision leaves many questions unanswered and the Bench case is a good example. If federal murder charges cannot be filed against Bench, then there is the possibility that he could be free at some point rather than spending his life in prison or being put to death.
Other questions need to be answered about the McGirt decision such as does the decision affect anything other than criminal cases? And how does trust land play into the decision? How will law enforcement agencies deal with Native American victims of crimes? Who gets jurisdiction over victims?
How McGirt is interpreted will be left to other courts to answer.
The legal no-man’s land the state finds itself mired in is unacceptable. Officials — state and tribal — will best serve the public to get this situation adjudicated as quickly as possible.