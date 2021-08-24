The City of Lawton did the right thing last week when it revoked the food establishment permit for Lavish Lounge.
The lounge has been the site of numerous shootings since it opened Jan. 1. It had been open only 17 days when police fatally shot a young man who was celebrating his 24th birthday there. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation later cleared the officers involved in the shooting.
That shooting proved to be just the first of many times police officers would respond to calls of shots fired at the lounge in the wee hours of the morning. The activities at the lounge were putting neighborhood residents in danger.
During the administrative hearing, the City found the business had been conducting activities “in an unlawful manner or in such as manner as to constitute a breach of the peace or to constitute a menace to the health, safety, morals or general welfare of the public.”
Lavish Lounge owners have 10 days to appeal the ruling, which would be heard by the City Council. If the owners file an appeal, we hope the Council will uphold the revocation of the food establishment permit.
FDA gives approval to Pfizer
On Monday, the Federal Drug Administration gave full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Local officials hope the ruling will boost public confidence in the vaccine and more state residents will roll up their sleeves to be vaccinated.
Also on Monday the Pentagon announced it will go forward with plans to require members of the military to get vaccinated. In the meantime, Reynolds Army Health Clinic on Fort Sill announced that it had administered its 30,000th dose of the vaccine. A new trainee in the 434th Field Artillery Brigade was the recipient.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported Monday that 29 people in Region 3, which includes Southwest Oklahoma, are in ICU units suffering from COVID-19. The coronavirus has put a strain on our health care system and brought untold suffering to friends and families who have lost loved ones to the disease.
It’s time to put a stop to this madness. Health experts have assured us we can beat this disease by taking a vaccine. Now that the FDA has given full approval to Pfizer, we hope more people will choose to be vaccinated so we can all return to normal.