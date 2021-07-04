How committed is Lawton to environmentalism? We may soon find out.
As the city pondered the move to once-a-week trash pickup, many commenters on social media took that chance to chide city leaders for not having a recycling program. Last week’s action by the City Council to contract with Utah-based “Recyclops” for a curbside effort that would pull certain categories of paper, plastic and metals out of the waste stream puts that effort firmly in the hands of the ratepayers.
At a cost of $12 per month for bi-weekly pickup, Lawtonians will likely weigh their commitment to what’s good for the environment against their pocketbook. Adding glass to the program, as well as a weekly service, would be an additional charge.
We were intrigued by Recylcops’ retrieval model, using its own contracted drivers for pickup (think Uber, but picking up instead of dropping off). They say it’ll only take 100 customers to get the program rolling. Certainly, there are 100 who will sign on.
But it’s not as simple as that. Many cities have tried their own programs, seeing it as a new revenue stream. After it leaves the home, there’s a sorting process that must take place, work that’s manual, time consuming and dirty. And it gets worse as we find out not all citizens are great at following the rules, putting non-allowed plastics and other items in with the recyclables. That behavior increases the cost of the program. As is so often the case, the bad behavior of a few negatively impacts the good efforts of others.
Then, recyclers have to deal with the price of the commodity materials that expand and contract with the market. One month, paper could be high. Next, it bottoms out increasing the difficulty of a balancing act that’s critical to make the venture profitable. Since 2018, more than 100 municipalities have canceled or paused their programs, first due to fluctuations in the world commodity market, then exacerbated by COVID, according to wastedive.com.
Still, we’re hoping Recyclops makes a go of it. Whatever can be diverted from the landfill is positive. If it can be recycled, reused or refurbished so much the better. Think about it, who’d have believed 20 years ago that you might be buying bags of shredded automobile tires to use as ground cover in your flower bed, or that recycled milk containers, mixed with some adhesive and some color would be the base material for your back deck or patio furniture?
For all those who wanted it, you’ve got it. Now, the task will be to get your neighbors on board, and keep the whackadoo down the street from tossing his used tennis shoes into your bin.