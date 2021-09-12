It seems as though Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt doesn’t like people to disagree with him.
For at least the second time since December 2020, he has replaced members of state boards who have a different viewpoint. In December he replaced two members of the state Board of Education who were in favor of a statewide facemask policy for schools, which Stitt publicly opposed.
The latest action was taken Sept. 4 and affected Lawton physician Dr. Jean Hausheer, who served on the Oklahoma Health Care Authority Board. Oklahoma City pediatrician Laura Shamblin also was removed. The staffer from the governor’s office who informed them of their removal did not give a reason. Neither woman has heard directly from the governor concerning the reason for their dismissal.
The Oklahoma Health Care Authority Board is tasked with overseeing the state’s Medicaid agency. Hausheer and Shamblin, the only two board members with medical backgrounds, were relieved of their positions a week after voting to delay implementing rules on Stitt’s plan to privatize some Medicaid services.
The two women were replaced with a businessman with a background in oil and gas and a woman who is a former managing director and chief innovation officer of INTEGRIS Health. Of the other seven board members, one is a Lawton businessman, one is a financial adviser, one is a former president and CEO of INTEGRIS Health and one is a Duncan resident who was a former director of the Oklahoma Office of Rural Health and of Lawton Community Health Center. Two are attorneys, one of whom specializes in international trade and foreign policy.
In an interview with The Lawton Constitution, Hausheer said it is important that someone on the board be familiar with medical terminology and acronyms used in discussion of board business. Sounds logical to us. With the departure of the two board members with medical degrees, that leaves a pharmacist from Weatherford as the closest practicing medical professional on the board.
While it is good to have nonmedical personnel sit on the board in oversight capacities, it seems vital that at least one board member have expertise in the medical field.
Stitt isn’t the only one guilty of such actions.
Last week President Biden called on 18 Trump appointees to U.S. military academy boards to resign or be fired. Included in those appointees were former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway and former press secretary Sean Spicer.
Members of boards should be chosen for their expertise in their field of knowledge, not because of their political biases. The only qualification board members should have is their expertise in the field under discussion and not the political party they are identified with on their voter registration card.
It is wrong for Biden to remove qualified individuals from boards and it is wrong for Stitt to do the same.